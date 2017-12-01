U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT approved $415m Foreign Military Sale to Singapore for 40 GBU-10 Paveway II Laser Guided Bombs; 84 GBU-12 Paveway IIs, associated equipment. LOCKHEED MARTIN’s Space-Based Infrared System GEO-4 missile warning satellite shipped to Cape Canaveral for January launch. SIKORSKY has $15m U.S. Navy contract for VH-3D/VH-60N executive helicopter special progressive aircraft rework. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $16.6m U.S. Navy contract for C/KC-130J ...
