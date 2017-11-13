LEONARDO signed AW101 agreement with Thailand’s Defense Technology Institute Nov. 8 covering technology transfer and establishment of helicopter MRO facilities in the country if the AW101 wins Thai competitions. AIRBUS DEFENSE & SPACE has European Space Agency (ESA) contract for IODA (In Orbit Demonstrator by Airbus) demonstration, part of ESA’s Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (Artes) Pioneer program. HUNGARY, UK, FINLAND signed up for NATO’s ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.