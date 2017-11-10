SWITZERLAND will raise its Army budget 1.4% annually by 2021 to fund new fighter aircraft and ground-based air defense systems, at a cost ceiling of 8b Swiss francs ($8b). AIRBUS DEFENSE & SPACE will build two new communications satellites for Türksat, Türksat 5A and Türksat 5B, to be launched in 2020. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $386m U.S. Air Force contract for re-entry system/re-entry vehicles subsystem support for Air Force Nuclear Weapons ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.