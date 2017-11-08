ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI) entered agreement with FIMI private equity fund, which will buy $40m controlling interest in IAI subsidiary IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL. Deal is pending approval from Israeli defense ministry and anti-trust authority. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $260m U.S. Navy contract to upgrade four Greek P-3Bs, extending service lives by 15,000 flight hours per aircraft. RAYTHEON has $17.3m U.S. Air ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.