RAYTHEON has $43.3m U.S. Navy contract for long-lead material in support of fiscal 2017 Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) full rate production requirements and spares. MBDA INC. has BOEING contract to produce up to 21,000 Diamond Back Wing Assemblies for Small Diameter Bomb (SDB-1). TEXTRON AVIATION DEFENSE LLC has $8m U.S. Navy contract for 255 automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast production kits for U.S. Navy (251) and Army (4) T-6s. RAYTHEON has $59.8m U.S. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.