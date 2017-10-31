RAYTHEON has $1.5b U.S. Missile Defense Agency sustainment contract for Army Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance Model 2 (AN/TPY-2); and Sea-Based X-Band (SBX) radar. SAAB has order for the RBS 70 VSHORAD (Very Short-Range Air Defense) system from the Brazilian Army, with deliveries to take place 2018-2019, and an order from Finnish Defense Forces for Next-generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon system for delivery this year. GENERAL DYNAMICS has $93m U.S. Army foreign ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.