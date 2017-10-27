PRATT & WHITNEY’s F135 engine for the F-35 demonstrated the full-life capability of its cold section (fan and compressor) during accelerated mission testing at Arnold Engineering Development Complex in Tullahoma, TN. INSITU INC. has $9.2m U.S. Navy contract for spare and sustainment parts for the U.S. Marine Corps RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned air vehicle. AVIALL SERVICES INC. has $8.9m U.S. Defense Logistics Agency sole-source contract for J-85 engine retrofit ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.