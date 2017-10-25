FORECAST INTERNATIONAL projects 1,610 light military rotorcraft (<15,000 lb.) will be produced from 2017 through 2031, for an estimated value of $22.2b. RUSSIA and the PHILIPPINES signed agreement on military and technical cooperation. UK DEFENSE MINISTRY plans a £90m ($119m) helicopter simulation center for training of Royal Air Force and Royal Navy pilots, to be based at RAF Benson in South Oxfordshire. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES delivered ...
