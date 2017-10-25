RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS LTD. has Israel Defense Forces contract to supply 1,000 thousand Spike LR precision-guided missiles.

RUSSIAN HELICOPTERS is advancing modernization project for Russian Aerospace Force Mi-26 helicopters, creating Mi-26T2V prototype and planning flight test program.

GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS INC. has $462m U.S. Army contract for 12 months of maintenance and repair support of fielded Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft.

KELVIN HUGHES has contract to supply SharpEye navigation radars to prime contractor HHI for Philippine Navy Frigate Acquisition Project.

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES has AIRBUS DEFENSE & SPACE contract to supply 16 ELM-2022A maritime patrol radars for 16 C295 aircraft purchased by Canada for search-and-rescue ops.

ROCKWELL COLLINS was chosen by LOCKHEED MARTIN to provide Flight2 integrated avionics system for Greek Navy P-3 aircraft.

ENGILITY CORP. has $9.4m U.S. Navy contract for electronic warfare (EW) weapons systems modifications for Navy and Australian EA-6B, EA-18G, E-2C, MH-60R, BAMS, P-8A aircraft, unmanned air systems, flight simulators, training systems, other advanced electronic attack derivatives and initiatives.