RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY formally handed over six MiG-29 fighters to Serbia Oct. 20 at Batajnica military airfield. U.S. AIR FORCE’s 386th Air Expeditionary Wing recently completed its first combat mission with the Block 5 MQ-9A Reaper in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $14.7m contract for C-5 communications, navigation, surveillance/air traffic management engineering and manufacturing development, incorporating Automatic Dependent ...
