SPACEX has $40.8m U.S. Air Force contract for the development of Raptor rocket propulsion system prototype for the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program. LOCKHEED MARTIN conducted first flight of second production LM-100J freighter Oct. 11. It now joins first LM-100J in FAA type design update test program. ARGENTINA acquired 20 secondhand AgustaWestland AB 206 helicopters from Italian defense ministry, to be used for training and reconnaissance missions. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.