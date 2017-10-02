LEONARDO conducted first flight of first of eight upgraded Brazilian Navy Super Lynx Mk. 21B helicopters at its facility in Yeovil, England, on Sept. 28. RAYTHEON has $592m in U.S. Army contracts for Tube-launched Optically-tracked Wireless-guided missiles for the Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Lebanon, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Thailand and Bahrain. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $8.9m U.S. Navy contract to develop mounting for navigation warfare hardware on the E-2D Advanced ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.