NASA and ROSCOSMOS signed an agreement Sept. 27 at International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia, pledging continued research on Deep Space Gateway-type concepts. PATRIA HELICOPTERS AB has €7.1m ($8.3m), four-year contract to maintain Norwegian Armed Forces’ Bell 412 helicopters. GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT CORP. has $341.1m U.S. Navy contract for design agent, planning yard, engineering and technical support for in-service nuclear subs. LOCKHEED MARTIN has ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.