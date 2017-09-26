RUSSIA launched Glonass-M navigation satellite Sept. 22 aboard Soyuz-2.1b from Plesetsk cosmodrome. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $10.6m U.S. Army contract for Multi-modal Sensor Phase II technology demonstrator. Work complete Oct. 20, 2020. L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC. has $9.5m U.S. Army contract for AN/TSC-156D Phoenix Tactical Super High Frequency Satellite Terminal sustainment. CAE USA INC. has $45.4m U.S. Air Force contract for KC-135 aircrew training system. GENERAL ELECTRIC has $39.5m U.S. Air ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.