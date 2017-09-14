CAE and ELBIT SYSTEMS are partnering to pursue UK Defense Operational Training Capability (Air) Core System & Services project and Typhoon Future Synthetic Training project. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES will launch Inmarsat-6 F1 in 2020 using H-IIA rocket. LOCKHEED MARTIN unveiled the Outrider small unmanned aircraft system at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference in the UK. The canister-launched UAS was designed by engineers at the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.