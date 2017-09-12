U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT approved two potential foreign military sales purchases for Bahrain—$2.8b for F-16V aircraft and support, and $27m for TOW missiles and support. AVIATION TRAINING CONSULTING LLC has $43.7m U.S. Navy contract for KC-130J aircrew and maintenance training and L-100 transition training for Kuwait. U.S. NAVY conducted non-intercept missile defense test with AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar tracking short-range ballistic missile target and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.