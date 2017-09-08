GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS INC. has $19m U.S. Army contract for the addition of 15,000 flight hours for the Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft systems performance-based logistics contract. Work complete Oct. 22, 2017. UK ROYAL NAVY conducted first firings of MBDA Sea Cepter missile from HMS Argyll frigate. U.S. NAVY Secretary Richard Spencer ordered a Strategic Readiness Review in response to surface fleet incidents such as the USS John S. McCain ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.