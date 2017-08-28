AIRBUS HELICOPTERS and IAR extended cooperation on H215M multirole helicopter. IAR will be prime for any Romanian defense ministry H215M orders. GE AVIATION has $11.7m U.S. Defense Logistics Agency contract for F/A-18 alternating generators. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP. has $11.7m U.S. Marine Corps contract to build three Assault Amphibious Vehicle Survivability Upgrade (AAV SU) command variant prototypes. Work complete by April 30, 2019. L3 COMMUNICATIONS VERTEX AEROSPACE LLC ...
