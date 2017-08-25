BOEING has $222.5m U.S. Army contract for eight CH-47F new build helicopters to support Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command.   RUSSIA plans a demo of S-400 Triumph and Pantsyr-S air defense systems for Qatar.   AIRBUS HELICOPTERS has contract from CHC HELICOPTER to provide spare parts and repairable items for CHC’s first medium-twin H175, based in Aberdeen, Scotland.   ROCKWELL COLLINS has $10.6m U.S. Air Force contract for KC-10 avionics sustaining ...

