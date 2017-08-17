U.S. AIR FORCE’s 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ, has taken 23 F/A-18C Hornets from storage and delivered them to U.S. Marine Corps for return to flying service. BOEING has A$145m ($114m) maintenance contract from Australia for F/A-18A/B fleet, covering ongoing engineering, logistics and maintenance sustainment support. RAYTHEON/LOCKHEED MARTIN JAVELIN JV has $133.9m U.S. Army foreign military sales contract for Javelin ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.