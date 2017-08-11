AIRBUS completed testing of MetOp-C polar-orbiting meteorological satellite payload module and delivered it to Toulouse for coupling with service module. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $45.5m U.S. Air Force contract for GPS military code (M-Code) early use software enabling M-Code tasking, monitoring, and signal in space for current and future satellites. Work complete December 2019. RAYTHEON has $32.3m U.S. Navy contract for long-lead material in support of fiscal 2017 Standard Missile-6 full-rate ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.