LOCKHEED MARTIN has $51.1m U.S. Navy contract for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed system support. Work complete September 2017. SIKORSKY has $7.5m Defense Logistics Agency contract for H-60R Recovery Assist, Secure and Traverse (RAST) probe assemblies. Work complete November 2021. BAE SYSTEMS has $72.6m U.S. Air Force contract for Minuteman III weapon system engineering, assistance support, training and development in performing integration and sustainment support. Work ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.