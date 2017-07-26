EMBRAER finished its KC-390 demonstration tour spanning 40 days, 19 countries, and 130 total flight hours. UNITED TECHNOLOGIES has $28m U.S. Army contract for 420 auxiliary power units with inlet barrier filters for UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters. Work complete July 2020. RAYTHEON and LOCKHEED MARTIN JAVELIN JV have $10.1m U.S. Army contract to modernize Command Launch Unit for weight reduction. Work complete September 2019. HYDROID INC. has $27.3m U.S. Navy ...
