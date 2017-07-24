EUROSAM, ASELSAN and ROKETSAN signed agreement to study Turkish long-range air and missile defense system to be launched in coming months. L3 TECHNOLOGIES has AIRBUS HELICOPTERS contract for 37 MX-15 electro-optical and infrared imaging systems for multiple H225M Caracal helicopter fleets. U.S. AIR FORCE 4th Space Operations Sqdn. assumed control of its first Wideband Global Satcom satellite (WGS-9) July 14. BECHTEL PLANT MACHINERY has $30.5m Naval Sea Systems Command contract for naval ...
