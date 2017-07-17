U.S STATE DEPARTMENT approved $34m foreign military sale to Netherlands of 180 AGM-114R Hellfire II Missiles, 24 M36E8 Captive Air Training Missiles and related support. BOEING has $13m U.S. Air Force contract for low-rate initial production of the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation (Dragon) program. UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP. has $339m U.S. Navy contract for low-rate initial production ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.