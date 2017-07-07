STANDARDAERO AVIATION entered exclusive negotiations to acquire AIRBUS MRO subsidiary VECTOR AEROSPACE HOLDING SAS, which had revenues of $704.8m in 2016. PAKISTAN conducted a test launch of its NASR short-range ballistic missile. SIKORSKY hosted German suppliers at its West Palm Beach, FL, location to discuss its bid of the CH-53K for the German Air Force’s “Schwerer Transporthubschrauber” (STH) Program to replace its CH-53G fleet. NORTHROP ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.