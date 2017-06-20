HUNTINGTON INGALLS has $3b U.S. Navy contract for design and construction of Landing Helicopter Assault Replacement (LHA(R)) Flight 1 Amphibious Assault Ship (LHA 8). Work complete January 2024. RAYTHEON has $617.6m U.S. Navy contract for Standard Missile-2 full-rate production for U.S. and Allied Foreign Navies. Work complete March 2022. L3 TECHNOLOGIES has $90.7m U.S. Air Force contract for hardware, sustainment, and training of video data link devices. Work complete by ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.