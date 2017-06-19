LOCKHEED MARTIN has $471m U.S. Army foreign military sales contract for guided Multiple Launch Rocket System full-rate production 12 for alternative warhead (2,868 rockets); unitary warhead (648 rockets); low-cost reduced-range practice rocket (370 pods); and integrated logistics support for Finland, France, Germany, and Singapore. ROSTEC says it may sign contract with China’s AVIC for Advanced Heavy Lifter Helicopter by year’s end. SOUTHWIND CONSTRUCTION has $12.4m U.S. Army ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.