RAYTHEON has $82.8m contract for 180 AIM-9X Block II all-up-round tactical full-rate production Lot 17 missiles for U.S. Air Force (52), Navy (8), and foreign military sales (120), plus 19 captive air training missiles and 50 missile containers for U.S. services and FMS customers. Work complete March 2020. ROCKWELL COLLINS has $34.2m U.S. Navy contract for one E2-D Advanced Hawkeye Tactics Trainer in support of E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training Systems III effort. Work complete ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.