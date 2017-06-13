AAI CORP. and INSITU each have $475m U.S. Special Operations Command contract for Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. Work complete June 2022. BOEING has $410.9m U.S. Army foreign military sales to the UK contract for 38 Apache aircraft, three Longbow crew trainers, and associated spares. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $59m U.S. Air Force contract for four KC-130J fuselage trainers and trainer assets designed to represent ...
