U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT approved potential $750m foreign military sale of training package to Royal Saudi Air Force and other Saudi forces. SAAB has SEK1.9b ($2.2b) Swedish Defense Materiel Administration contract for Gripen C/D support and Maintenance. Work complete December 2019. BOEING has $86.3m U.S. Navy contract for software/ancillary hardware upgrades for F/A-18 A/B, C/D, E/F and EA-18G for the Navy, Australia, Finland, Switzerland, Kuwait, Malaysia and Canada. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.