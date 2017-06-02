LOCKHEED MARTIN has $20m U.S. Navy contract for work on the aircraft memory system and panoramic cockpit display in order to alleviate diminishing manufacturing sources constraints projected under F-35 production Lot 15 for the U.S. Air Force ($8m; 40%); U.S. Navy ($4m; 20%); U.S. Marine Corps ($4m; 20%); and international partners ($4m; 20%). RAYTHEON has $11m U.S. Navy contract for low-rate initial production Airborne Mine Neutralization Systems (AMNS) and engineering services and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.