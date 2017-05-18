GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS INC. has $400m U.S. Air Force contract for production of 36 MQ-9 Reaper UAVs, to be complete by Aug. 31, 2020. THE SPACE FLIGHT LABORATORY has contract to provide Dubai-based Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center with DMSat-1 aerosol/greenhouse gas monitoring microsatellite. AURORA FLIGHT SCIENCES’ Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (Alias) program demonstrated ability to use existing BOEING 737 auto-landing system to ...
