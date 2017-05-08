AIRBUS has French defense procurement agency contract for preparatory studies and definition work for future ground segment of the Syracuse IV satellite-based military telecommunications system, construction of which is scheduled to begin in 2018. BOEING added sixth KC-46 tanker aircraft to the test program, the second low-rate initial production aircraft, which completed first flight April 29. ORBITAL ATK and RAYTHEON have $137.6m foreign military sale contract for Anti-Radiation Missiles ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.