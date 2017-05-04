LOCKHEED MARTIN has $31.1m U.S Air Force contract to provide support for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile production, systems engineering, and tooling and test equipment through Aug. 31, 2019. GKN AEROSPACE signed development agreement with GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS, INC. for the design, development and manufacture of fuel bladders for the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft system. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $14.3m U.S Navy contract for procurement of ALQ-213 ...
