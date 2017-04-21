LOCKHEED MARTIN has $100m U.S. Air Force contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (Jassm) life-cycle support for all efforts related to Jassm, Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (Air Force Inventory), Jassm-Extended Range and any Jassm variant in the areas of system upgrades, integration, production, sustainment, management and logistical support. Work complete by April 17, 2022. PHOTONIS USA has $9.9m U.S. Navy contract for the repair of items used on E2-C aircraft. Work ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.