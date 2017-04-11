BOEING has $144.9m U.S. Navy contract for production concurrency upgrades for the P-8A Multi-Mission Maritime aircraft training system in support of the Navy and Australia. ROCKWELL COLLINS and EMBRAER affiliates SAVIS and BRADAR announced partnership to jointly evaluate business opportunities in defense applications. ENGILITY CORP. has $41m U.S. Air Force contract for advisory services and assistance to the Space and Missile Systems Engineering Directorate through Oct. 8, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.