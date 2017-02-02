CFM INTERNATIONAL INC. has $1.9b Defense Logistics Agency contract for F108 replenishment spare parts through Oct. 31, 2024. BOEING has $983m U.S. Air Force contract for engineering services and support for recurring and non-recurring activities relating to the VC-25, E-4B, C-32A, C-40B/C, E-8C, and NT-43 aircraft through Jan. 31, 2027. HARRIS CORP. has $16.2m U.S. Air Force contract for Space Control Depot support through Jan. 31, 2018, incl. depot and sustainment ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.