AIRBUS has a £410m ($504m) UK defense ministry contract for support of Atlas A400M. BAE SYSTEMS has five-year U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory contract worth up to $49m for safeguarding sharing of sensitive information between networks belonging to the Pentagon, Intelligence Community, other government agencies. LEIDOS has subcontract from CACI worth up to $202m to support Joint Improvised Threat Defeat Organization (JIDO) with analytical operations, intelligence, training ...
