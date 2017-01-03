LOCKHEED MARTIN has $1.45b U.S. foreign military sales contract for Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC) production, to include 205 Missile Segment Enhancement U.S. and Qatar missiles; 58 cost reduction initiative U.S. and South Korea missiles; spare parts for the U.S., Qatar, South Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia; associated ground support equipment. TEXTRON AIRLAND, LLC conducted 1 hr. 42-min. first flight of production-conforming Scorpion jet from McConnell AFB in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.