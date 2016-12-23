AIRBUS HELICOPTERS and THALES TDA ARMEMENTS have Occar contracts covering upgrade of 24 French Tiger HAD aircraft to Mk. 2 configuration. BOEING has $207.5m U.S. Navy contract for 51 full-rate production Lot 90 Harpoon weapon systems, components, and spares for Egypt (20); Korea (19); and Brazil (12). MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC. has $10.8m U.S. Navy follow-on-order for advanced Digital RF Memory (DRFM) jammers, to be shipped over the next several quarters. SAAB has SEK240m ($26m) Swedish ...