LOCKHEED MARTIN has $542.2m U.S. Navy contract for ancillary mission equipment (AME) and associated AME initial spares in support of Lot 13 F-35 Lightning II aircraft. ROLLS-ROYCE opened refurbished/consolidated thruster manufacturing plant in Rauma, Finland, Jan. 22. COLOMBIAN AERONAUTICS INDUSTRY CORPORATION completed modernization of all 14 Colombian Air Force AT-27 Tucanos, increasing service life by 15 years. ROLLS-ROYCE has $35.7m U.S. Navy contract for 17 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.