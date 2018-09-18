ARIANESPACE will orbit Theos-2 high-resolution Earth observation optical satellite for Thailand aboard a Vega or Vega C rocket from Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, in 2021. AEROVIRONMENT has $8.9m U.S. Army contract for RQ-20B Puma AE II systems/support to Estonia. NORTHROP GRUMMAN recently began flight tests for MQ-8C Fire Scout aircraft produced in Moss Point, MS, at the Trent Lott International Airport. L3 TECHNOLOGIES has $7.7m U.S. Defense ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.