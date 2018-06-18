Signature Flight Support has opened a 3,500-sq.-ft. Sports Charter Terminal at Miami International Airport along with a 2,500-sq.-ft. ground services equipment building. The facility will help a higher volume of home and visiting professional and collegiate sports teams traveling to and from the area to access the airport on chartered flights, it said. The changes also include FBO and ramp improvements, it said.
