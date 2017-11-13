Shell Aviation has signed a fueling concession agreement to operate as the sole jet-fuel supplier at Salalah International Airport in Oman. Shell will support the airport’s growth with its services, the company said. Shell was selected because of its operational and safety capabilities, the airport said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Shell Aviation Signs Fueling Agreement For Salalah International Airport".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.