Sentient Jet will expand its travel services during the Kentucky Derby through Derby Air powered by Sentient Jet and has enlisted chef Bobby Flay to host a Derby Day breakfast for its cardholders on May 6. Its expanded services will allow non-cardholders to book private jet travel to and from Louisville without a jet card commitment, it said. Sentient Jet was named Preferred Aviation Partner of the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Churchill Downs in a multi-year agreement in 2016.
