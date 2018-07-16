The White House wants James Morhard, currently deputy sergeant of arms for the U.S. Senate, to join former U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-Okla.) in running NASA. Bridenstine had publicly requested former astronaut Janet Kavandi, now director of the agency’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, to serve as his deputy. Instead, the White House on July 12 formally nominated Morhard for the deputy administrator post. Morhard previously served as staff director of the Senate Appropriations ...
