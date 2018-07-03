Selected U.S. military contracts for June 25, 2018. U.S. NAVY Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, is awarded $73,564,206 for modification P00037 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-16-C-0004) to stand up depots outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS) for the maintenance, repair, overhaul, and upgrade (MRO&U) of the F-35 aircraft. This contract also provides for the procurement of support equipment, labor, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of June 25-June 29, 2018".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.