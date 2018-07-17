Selected U.S. military contracts for July 9, 2018 U.S. AIR FORCE Lockheed Martin, Owego, New York, has been awarded a $28,602,041, firm-fixed price delivery order, (FA8119-18-F-0096), against basic contract FA8119-13-D-0001 for the B-2 defense management system overhaul. Tinker AFB, Oklahoma City, is the contracting activity. U.S. ARMY URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $21,104,619 modification (0001) to contract W52P1J-17-G-0091 for Enhanced Army ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of July 9-13, 2018".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.