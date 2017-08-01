Selected U.S. military contracts for the week of July 24-July 28, 2017. Selected U.S. military contracts for July 24, 2017. U.S. NAVY Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded an $11,533,650 modification to previously awarded contract N0002417-C-5410 to exercise an option for Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) and Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) engineering and technical services to ensure continuity in production, design integrity, and total systems integration of the missile round ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of July 24-July 28, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.